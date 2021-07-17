Summer is upon us and in Vermont, the pandemic has retreated some, so we can celebrate with barbecues, cookouts and the delicious treats of summer. But what if I told you there’s a weapon of mass destruction lurking in our food? It tastes good; it is in everything from breakfast cereal to spaghetti sauce; and it increases the risk of fatty liver disease. What is it? High-fructose corn syrup or HFCS.
In the mid-1980s, around the time Coca-Cola introduced “New Coke,” high-fructose corn syrup started replacing cane sugar in food. It was the key ingredient in New Coke. And despite outrage from Coca-Cola lovers over New Coke, the cola company permanently switched its “classic” formulation to high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). Marketing catastrophes and “New” or “Classic” Coke aside, HFCS slowly made its way into everything from soda to breakfast cereal to that horrid synthetic excuse for pancake syrup out-of-state visitors occasionally make the mistake of ordering at Sugar & Spice. (Honestly, I love that they charge extra for the fake stuff.)
I worked for many years as a liver doctor at the White River Junction VA Medical Center. Recently, I joined the gastroenterology team at Rutland Regional Medical Center. At the VA hospital, I started seeing more and more cases of liver damage, also called cirrhosis, caused by fatty liver disease. While hepatitis and alcoholism still the most common cause of liver damage, fatty liver disease is on the increase. As its name suggests, fatty liver disease is a buildup of excess fat in the liver. This can cause inflammation and scarring and eventually liver failure and potentially death. Fatty liver disease can be just as dangerous to the liver as heavy alcohol consumption or hepatitis.
Both high-fructose corn syrup and other simple processed sugars appear to be a significant driver of fatty liver disease. The danger from HFCS has some physicians concerned enough that it has been referred to as a weapon of mass destruction by European liver doctors.
So, as you relax this summer with iced beverages and good food and friends, take it easy on the sweetened beverages. If you love your liver, consume them in moderation or consider avoiding them altogether. If you have diabetes, obesity, or are part of the 30% of Americans already diagnosed with fatty liver disease, steer clear of them and other foods sweetened with HFCS, sugar or honey. Your liver will thank you.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Michael W. Gleeson, a physician at Rutland Digestive Services, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
