Is your well water safe to drink? The only way to know is to test it.
Every day, thousands of Vermonters drink water from a private system, such as a well or a spring. Unlike public water systems, contaminants in private drinking water are not regulated by the state of Vermont or the Environmental Protection Agency. This means the water quality and safety of private water is largely unknown.
The private wells and springs that supply many Vermonters’ drinking water are susceptible to contaminants that could affect your health. Contaminants such as bacteria and viruses from septic waste and disposal, and naturally occurring chemicals like arsenic, nitrate, manganese and radiation have been found in water supplies throughout Vermont. While some of these contaminants may affect the appearance or taste of the water, most do not. Testing is the only way to be sure the water is safe for drinking.
Roughly 4 out of every 10 samples tested for the recommended contaminants at the Vermont Department of Health Lab had contamination above a safe level. Over time, exposure to these contaminants can harm your health by increasing your risk of getting some cancers, affecting nervous system development of a baby or child, and damaging your kidneys. The health department recommends regularly testing your water and has a testing package for the most common drinking water contaminants, including bacteria, lead and arsenic. This package is called the Vermont Homeowner Testing Package and includes tests for bacteria, inorganic chemicals and gross alpha radiation.
The health department recommends testing with the Vermont Homeowner Testing Package every five years and for bacteria annually. The kits cost $159 and come with detailed sampling directions and information about how to return the samples. You can drop off samples at your nearest local health office or bring them to the health department lab in Colchester. These test kits can be ordered by calling 1-855-472-6979.
If you have questions about how to understand your results or what you can do to ensure your water is safe to drink, visit www.healthvermont.gov/water or call the Vermont Department of Health Private Drinking Water Program at (802)-489-7339.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Tom DeBell, environmental health engineer, Vermont Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.