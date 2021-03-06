Finding ways to get exercise as you get older is a smart and easy way to stay fit and improve your health. Exercise is just as important in your older years as when you were younger. Research shows that an exercise routine offers a wealth of health benefits. It’s also well-known that regular exercise can help to boost heart health, maintain a healthy body weight, keep joints flexible and healthy, and improve balance to reduce falls.
Exercise does not take as much time as you may think. For general health benefits, older adults need about 2½ hours of aerobic (walking, running and other activities that get the heart pumping faster) activity per week. These activities should be combined with activities that strengthen muscles at least two days per week.
Exercise actually comes in many forms, including activities that feel more like fun than hard work:
— Enjoy a gym membership. Many gyms are offering online classes until it’s safe to go in person again. You may find a new fun activity that keeps you healthy and strong.
— Dance. Sign up for an online dance class with your spouse or a friend or carve out some dance time at home.
— Rediscover a favorite sport. Whether you love the elegance of golf or the challenge of tennis, make time for these leisure activities. If possible, vary your activities over the course of each week to work different muscle groups.
— Enjoy the great outdoors. When the weather cooperates, ride your bike, visit a local park for a hike or simply go for a walk. These are all great exercises that get you outside and into the fresh air.
— Get in the swim. Swimming is an excellent exercise choice, particularly if you have arthritis joint pain. When the pandemic ends, try joining a local fitness center with a pool. Work in regular swims to meet your cardiovascular needs without straining your joints.
To help prevent falls, you also want to practice exercises that improve your balance. Yoga and tai chi fit the bill. They will also help you manage stress, feel more relaxed, and improve muscle tone. Online yoga or tai chi classes are widely available in many areas, from senior centers to the Y.
Taking some time to stretch every day can also help keep your joints flexible and keep you moving well. Also, it’s important to lift some light weights. Canned goods from your cupboard are a fine substitute. You can also use a resistance band to tone your muscles.
An easy way to exercise is to add more energy when doing chores and these regular activities will count as a workout:
— Cleaning the house
— Raking leaves in the yard
— Gardening
— Mowing the lawn
— Sweeping and dusting
Remember that getting older doesn’t mean slowing down. You’ve got to keep moving to stay young at heart — as well as in mind, body and spirit.
Always talk with your health care provider before starting any exercise or physical activity program.
This Health Talk is brought to you by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
