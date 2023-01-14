Over the past few years, COVID, viruses and respiratory illnesses in their many forms put fear in the hearts and minds of just about everyone — Am I contagious? Is this life threatening? How do I recover from this? How can I stay healthy? One positive outcome from the past two years of the pandemic is we have become aware of symptoms, what to expect and who is the most vulnerable to the serious forms of respiratory illnesses. On the other hand, without the proper information and education, a common cold or the flu can throw someone into a tailspin. The key is to seek help if you are really sick or have risk factors.
Viruses pass more easily from person to person indoors, and cold, dry air may weaken resistance. In the Rutland area, colds, flu, COVID, RSV and other respiratory illnesses are keeping providers busy. RSV, for example, has been around for years, but the greater visibility of this virus is creating more uncertainty and fear among those who are just learning about it.
If you are otherwise healthy, and have cold or flu symptoms, you should stay home, treat the symptoms and stay away from anyone who is at risk, which includes those who are: under 2 years of age; over 65 years of age; pregnant; diagnosed with complex or more than one disease or medical condition, such as heart disease and diabetes.
COVID home testing has helped eliminate some of the crush of people seeking appointments with a health care provider as symptoms can be mild, not requiring an in-person visit. Free COVID test kits, recently made available through a new federal government program, can be ordered online at www.covid.gov/tests
When testing positive for COVID, this protocol is still recommended: Quarantine for five days and until fever is gone; mask another five days.
In a generally healthy person, it can take five to 10 days for virus symptoms to subside. You may feel crummy and have a fever, so stay home and rest, drink lots of fluids (and chicken soup!) and keep your distance from anyone at risk. Those at risk can reach out to their primary care provider and see if an antiviral medication is recommended. Call your provider if symptoms worsen or if you are at risk.
And, don’t forget about proper handwashing, getting a flu shot and updating your COVID vaccination. Prevention is always the first step toward staying healthy.
Jennifer Hanson is associate medical director of Community Health’s Express Care in Rutland.
