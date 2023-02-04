According to the American Hospital Association, by 2026, there will be a shortage of over 3 million health care workers. The severity of the health care workforce shortage will be more acute for rural communities like those in southern Vermont. If this complex challenge is to be alleviated, it will require multiple, long-term strategies focused on increasing the health care workforce in the future. This crisis means we need to collaborate to share with youth in our community the variety of rewarding local career opportunities available in the field of health.

Southern Vermont Area Health Educational Center, a local nonprofit organization, works to inspire and support the next generation of health professionals. In addition to classroom and other academic-year programs, we also partner with local health care organizations to host an intensive summer exploratory program for high school students, called MedQuest.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.