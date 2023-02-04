According to the American Hospital Association, by 2026, there will be a shortage of over 3 million health care workers. The severity of the health care workforce shortage will be more acute for rural communities like those in southern Vermont. If this complex challenge is to be alleviated, it will require multiple, long-term strategies focused on increasing the health care workforce in the future. This crisis means we need to collaborate to share with youth in our community the variety of rewarding local career opportunities available in the field of health.
Southern Vermont Area Health Educational Center, a local nonprofit organization, works to inspire and support the next generation of health professionals. In addition to classroom and other academic-year programs, we also partner with local health care organizations to host an intensive summer exploratory program for high school students, called MedQuest.
This summer, MedQuest will take place in July and August with sessions in both Springfield, hosted jointly by Springfield Hospital and North Star Health, and Rutland, hosted by Rutland Regional Medical Center. During the intensive, three-day sessions, students will participate in job shadows, hear about varied career pathways from health professions panelists, and practice new skills in simulations led by University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine medical students. Our goal is to inspire students to identify for themselves an exciting health career pathway, from the well-known to the lesser-known, and provide information and tools to empower them to plan their next steps.
Through hands-on experiences, youth can see themselves living and working to care for the health of our communities in the not-too-distant future. And this, we believe, will reduce the health workforce shortage one inspired student at a time. MedQuest registration opens in February. For more information about MedQuest and other health careers exploration programs, visit www.svtahec.org
This week’s Health Talk was written by Amanda Richardson, director of health careers exploration at Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center.
