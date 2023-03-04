In 2016, the Rutland area medical community established the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship program to stimulate the region’s best and brightest students by encouraging them to continue their education in the field of health care.

Thanks to the generosity of Rutland area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, the program is now in its seventh year, and has provided 34 awards to a variety of qualified recipients across our region. The scholarship awards are designed to create opportunities that empower recipients to achieve excellence in education.

