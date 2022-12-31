Were you among the millions of Americans who delayed regular health care during the pandemic? Whatever your reason, now is the time to get back on schedule with your preventive care.
Preventive care includes screening for common diseases that have readily available treatments. The sooner you begin treatments, the better your outcomes may be. Symptoms of many of these treatable diseases include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cancer screening, among many others.
Your provider will recommend screening tests that have been shown to be safe, cost-effective and most importantly, have been shown to improve your health. Recommendations on which test is right for you vary based on your age, sex and other risk factors your health care provider may identify. Screening tests may include physical examination, laboratory testing or imaging studies such as mammography.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine. This group reviews studies and makes recommendations about which screening tests should be used and in which patients. Most primary care providers use these recommendations to determine what tests are best for you.
Other professional organizations also make recommendations on screening and sometimes these differ from each other and the task force. For example, there are differences in breast cancer screening recommendations between the task force, the American Cancer Society and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Some treatments have side effects that should be carefully considered when weighed against the health benefits. Differing opinions can make determining which screening tests make the most sense for you, confusing. Your primary health care provider, and other specialist, have knowledge and expertise to help you understand which tests can benefit you the most.
Either way, don’t wait when it comes to your health. Make 2023 the year you get back on track with your health care.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Matthew Gammons, medical director of Sports Medicine, Concussion Clinic, Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic and Killington Medical Clinic at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
