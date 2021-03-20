The 2021 Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship application is currently available for qualified candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in health care.
The scholarship program, established in 2016, is intended to stimulate the region’s best and brightest students by encouraging them to continue their education in the field of health care. Scholarship awards are designed to create opportunities that empower recipients to achieve excellence in education.
Now in its fifth year, the scholarship program is possible due to the generosity of Rutland area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, with more than $175,000 raised, and 22 scholarships awarded to local recipients.
The program is overseen by a volunteer committee of health care providers working in collaboration with the Rutland Health Foundation at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
In 2021, five $2,000 scholarship awards will be distributed to local students who fit the required criteria. Eligible candidates include high school seniors, local college students or Rutland area medical community employees who are working toward furthering their goal of a career in health care.
The generosity of our local medical community has enhanced the scholarship program, with donations that will sustain the program well into the future. It is truly the commitment and collaboration of local providers that has enabled our volunteer committee to award scholarships to individuals pursuing a career in the health care field.
Members of the volunteer Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship committee include co-chairs, Stanley Shapiro, MD; Victor Pisanelli Jr., MD; Sarah Bache, APRN; Brad Berryhill, MD; Audrey Dudzik, MD; Dan Mitchell, MD; and Matt Zmurko, MD.
Each year, the committee looks forward to the application process and awarding scholarships to residents in our local community. The deadline for the 2021 applications has recently been extended from March 15 to April 1.
For more information about the Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship, or to download an application, please visit http://bit.ly/MedScholarship2021 or call 802.747.3634.
Stanley Shapiro, MD, is Rutland Heart Center Medical Director and Rutland Regional Medical Center Cardiology Section Chief. Victor Pisanelli Jr., MD, is a retired Rutland Regional Medical Center surgeon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.