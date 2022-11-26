As we head into the season of thanks and giving, the Rutland Health Foundation, the fundraising department of Rutland Regional Medical Center, would like to thank our donors and volunteers for their many contributions throughout the year. The greater Rutland community is a generous one, with many, many donors and volunteers giving their time and resources for the benefit of others. Whether it is giving in support of the hospital’s Annual Fund, in memory of a friend or loved one, various special fundraising events, to the A Journey to Comfort and Support campaign, or a department or area of need that is meaningful to you — we thank you. Your support truly makes a difference.

Each year during the holiday season, Rutland Regional participates in #GivingTuesday, a national movement created to inspire people to take collaborative action to give back to the charities and causes they support. #GivingTuesday takes place on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

