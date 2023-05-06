On Saturday, May 20, Rutland Regional Medical Center will host its signature fundraising event, the Green Mountain Gala, after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The gala will be held at Southside Steakhouse, and will feature fabulous food, including handcrafted tapas and cuisine stations, and dancing to one of Vermont’s hottest bands, A House on Fire.

Proceeds from the evening will support the Infusion Services Expansion campaign to expand the hospital’s infusion services program.

