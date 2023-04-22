Medical Laboratory Professionals Week is a celebration which spotlights the importance of laboratory testing and the laboratory professionals who play vital roles in patient care and advocacy.
The laboratory at Rutland Regional Medical Center offers expertise in multiple laboratory disciplines and employs over 75 laboratory professionals, all with jobs vital to the lab’s successful operation. The 75 laboratory professionals are experts in a variety of specialized areas. Here is a list of the specialists in Rutland Regional’s hospital laboratory:
— Pathologists are physicians who specialize in diagnostic and laboratory medicine.
— Histologists are specially educated individuals who prepare tissues from various locations of the body for review by the pathologists.
— Cytologists are educated technologists who evaluate cells to detect cancer and other cellular abnormalities.
— Medical technologists are specially educated individuals who perform diagnostic testing on blood and other body fluids in testing-focused units like transfusion medicine, hematology, coagulation, urinalysis, chemistry, microbiology and molecular diagnostics.
— Lab aide/lab assistants are trained individuals who assist medical technologists and cytologists by completing tasks related to specimen testing and processing.
— Phlebotomists are specially trained individuals who act as the ‘face of the lab,’ working directly with patients by drawing the blood required for testing.
— Couriers are laboratory team members who drive multiple miles each day to ensure specimens from offsite locations such as provider offices, clinics and other hospitals are transported properly and arrive safely for testing.
— Lab administration are laboratory professionals who focus on the lab’s unique day-to-day needs. Lab admin is made up of directors, managers, quality specialists and coordinators each doing their part to keep the lab running.
Last year, the laboratory team at Rutland Regional completed over 1.1 million tests and transfused over 1,400 life-saving units of blood.
As members of the greater Rutland community, the professionals who work in the Rutland Regional laboratory are keenly aware there is a person connected to every result. We take pride in providing providers with the best results possible to maintain and improve their patient’s health. Remember, without the lab, they’re only guessing.
This week’s Health Talk was written by the laboratory team at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
