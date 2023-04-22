Medical Laboratory Professionals Week is a celebration which spotlights the importance of laboratory testing and the laboratory professionals who play vital roles in patient care and advocacy.

The laboratory at Rutland Regional Medical Center offers expertise in multiple laboratory disciplines and employs over 75 laboratory professionals, all with jobs vital to the lab’s successful operation. The 75 laboratory professionals are experts in a variety of specialized areas. Here is a list of the specialists in Rutland Regional’s hospital laboratory:

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.