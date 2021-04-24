April is National Foot Health Awareness Month. It is time to give these often overlooked body parts their due attention. To quote Leonardo Da Vinci, “The human foot is a masterpiece of engineering and a work of art.”
The human foot is truly incredible in its structure and function. The foot is made up of 28 bones, 33 joints and more than 100 muscles, tendons and joints. Each step puts about two to three times the force of your body weight on your foot.
We depend so much on these “works of art” so it is important to keep our feet healthy and limit their pain. One of the best ways to achieve that is being more discriminate with shoe wear.
All throughout my training, I can recall my instructors preaching, “We can cut your foot to fit a shoe or cut a shoe to fit your foot.” It is always better to try to cut the shoe — or find a shoe that fits your foot shape and size.
A shoe that is too narrow or tight and poorly fitting will really cause problems. If you have pressure on the big toe from a shoe, you need to find a shoe with a wide toe box. If a shoe is causing pressure on the tops of the toes, you want a shoe with extra depth in the toe box. If you are wearing the same size shoe you wore to your high school prom, it is time to get your foot re-measured. Even though we stop growing in height at a certain age, our feet do get larger and more spread out (thank you, adult weight gain and gravity).
A good tip is to measure your foot and try shoes on at the end of the day when your foot will be most enlarged. Always try shoes on. Stand in them, walk around. Never believe you have to “break” a shoe in. If it is not comfortable when trying it on, do not buy it. Make sure there is about 3/8-inch to 1/2-inch from the tip of your longest toe to shoe edge (remember your second toe may be the longest).
Finally, athletic shoe wear does lose its cushioning and support every 260-300 miles of running or about 300 hours of exercise. Wearing worn-out shoes can lead to pain and other problems.
Remember to take care of these “works of art” and you can start by caring about what you put on them.
This Health Talk was written by Deborah Henley, MD, orthopaedic surgeon at Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.