You may be putting your heart at risk when you don’t get enough sleep.

Endless nights of poor sleep can take a toll on your health, including putting you at a higher risk for heart disease. Research has shown that people who don’t get enough sleep increase their cardiovascular disease risk regardless of their age, weight, exercise habits or whether they smoke.

