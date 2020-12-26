The holidays can be stressful, especially this year with the pandemic and all the ways it has affected us. Shopping, debt and other pressures can lead to anxiety. Missing loved ones and worrying about how to celebrate differently this year can also contribute. The change from your everyday routine can cause you to neglect good nutrition. And you are more likely to skip exercise. Together, these factors can lead to holiday blues.
Will your holiday be blue?
During the holidays, you may feel lonely, sad, angry and have poor sleep. Even if you’re not prone to depression, you may have other symptoms, such as headaches, tension and fatigue. It’s easy to eat and drink too much as well.
Also, it’s common to feel a holiday letdown after the holidays are over. Hectic holidays can leave you feeling physically and emotionally drained. You may feel a sense of loss or frustration. That can turn into the blues.
Don’t confuse holiday blues with clinical depression. Clinical depression is a disorder that may need to be treated with medicine. The holiday blues could need something as simple as a good listener. Clinical depression, however, can be triggered in a number of ways at or just after the holidays.
There is a tendency to link the holiday blues with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also called depression with seasonal pattern. SAD, however, is a diagnosable problem linked to fewer hours of sunlight during the winter. People with the holiday blues can experience SAD, too. But the two are not directly related. People with SAD have symptoms of major depression throughout the fall and winter.
You might ease your holiday blues with something as simple as getting enough rest. People tend to lose sleep during the holidays and end up shortchanging themselves. Lack of sleep can cause cloudy thinking and irritability. It can also hamper your ability to deal with everyday stress.
Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and getting some exercise can ease the blues. Also, make an effort to stay positive.
If you have the holiday blues, try these tips:
— Have a heart-to-heart with a friend.
— Limit alcohol intake.
— Stick within your normal routine as much as you can.
— Set a realistic budget and then stick to it.
— Set realistic goals and expectations.
— Don’t label the season as a time to cure past problems.
— Don’t be afraid to say no when you’re feeling overextended.
— Find time for yourself.
— Enjoy free holiday activities.
— Try to celebrate the holidays in a different way.
The holiday blues can be quite common, but if you are feeling especially down — for example, your sleep or your appetite is affected, or if your feelings persist after the holidays — contact your health care provider for help and guidance. If you are thinking about suicide, call 911 or your health care provider right away.
Brought to you by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
