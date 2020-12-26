Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.