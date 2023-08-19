August is immunization awareness month, and what an excellent time to think about making sure we are all up to date.
With school starting, summer travel slowing down, and the cough and cold season upcoming, this is the perfect time to check in with your health care provider to make sure your vaccines, and those of your family, are up-to-date.
Being vaccinated is one of the best ways to help protect not just yourself, but your family, friends and our community. In addition to hygiene and handwashing, vaccination is our best weapon to prevent the spread of infections.
Some patients wonder why it is important for them to get vaccinated. They ask me, “if I am healthy and don’t need medications, why should I get vaccinated?” This is an excellent question. It’s important to remember any of us can get very ill from an infectious disease, even if we are usually very healthy. We can also all have long-term problems from an infection. For example, the painful condition called shingles is the result of a reactivation of a childhood infection with chicken pox and can happen decades after the initial infection. The HPV virus is another example of a common infection that can reactivate decades later, and this virus can put people at risk of certain types of cancer.
Vaccines are more effective at preventing the spread of disease when more people in the community are vaccinated. This is truly an opportunity for all of us to help ourselves and our entire community. Some of your most vulnerable community neighbors may not be able to be vaccinated or may not develop a good immune response to every vaccine. It is important for all of us to pitch in and help increase the vaccination rates in our communities.
If you have worries about getting vaccinated or are concerned about vaccine safety, don’t hesitate to ask your provider. There is so much information online these days it is hard to know what to trust. In primary care, we are always happy to answer your questions and hear your concerns; just ask. Some resources you can look into on your own include the following trusted sites:
This week’s Health Talk was written by Job Larson, a primary care provider at Community Health Mettowee.