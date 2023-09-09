It takes more than a hospital building, medicine, high-tech medical equipment, experienced nurses, doctors and technicians to keep our community healthy. Working behind the scenes and before and after appointments and procedures are the dedicated people in Health care Environmental Services (EVS). EVS technicians play a critical role in keeping and maintaining the safety and wellness of patients, health care workers and the broader community.
Now more than ever we need our EVS technicians to properly clean and disinfect spaces throughout the hospital to keep everyone safe from disease and infection. EVS technicians go through rigorous training to learn about disinfection practices, chemical dilution ratios, appropriate chemical dwell times, the right solution for the right surface, and the necessary tools for various cleaning/disinfecting jobs.
As you can imagine, cleaning and disinfecting at a hospital is a 24/365 days a week job. Infections and germs do not take the weekends or holidays off, so EVS technicians must apply their learned infection prevention practices constantly and consistently every day.
While our health care professionals focus on treating the symptoms of patients, the EVS team focuses on preventing some of the symptoms from ever happening. To do this, we use modern equipment to electrostatically charge particles to help disinfect hard to reach areas, we keep up to date on what chemicals kill different viruses or bacteria, and our team maintains certifications for expert cleaning in a health care environment.
The EVS team at Rutland Regional comes from all walks of life and hail from many different areas. Some grew up in Rutland, some have had their children born at Rutland Regional, some have found their way to this work when they came here seeking refuge from war-torn countries. Regardless of where we all came from, we all share the same goal and mission to keep our community safe every day. We may be a quiet bunch, but the effect we have on the community is far-reaching and we are here for you.
Sept. 10-16 is Environmental Services Week. If you happen to know someone who does this important work, for Rutland Regional or for any health care organization, share a smile and thank them, they’ll appreciate it more than you know.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Nathan Bosch, manager, environmental services and grounds at Rutland Regional Medical Center.