One in eight women and one in 1,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, per American Cancer Society statistics, 2022. Mammograms are still the gold standard in finding breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat.

In 2019, Rutland Regional Medical Center invested in and installed two of the newest 3D breast imaging machines, one of the first facilities in Vermont to do so. The new 3D breast imaging technology enables images of the breast to be taken in slices and then reconstructed in 3D. The 3D images show greater detail within the breast by eliminating some of the overlapping structures. This helps breast care specialists see all around and in between the breast tissue to help perform an accurate analysis of breast health and search for possible abnormalities.

