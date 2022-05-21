The month of May brings us signs of summer and is a prime time to remind us about our health. May is National High Blood Pressure Education Month, which gives the opportunity to take steps toward improving our blood pressure and overall health. About 1 in every 4 Vermont adults have been told they have high blood pressure, otherwise known as hypertension. High blood pressure occurs when your blood pressure is at a higher level than normal for a long period of time. It puts a constant strain on your heart and can result in serious health problems like heart attacks, heart failure and strokes.
How can you address high blood pressure? In addition to talking with your health care provider, preventing and managing high blood pressure can be largely managed through lifestyle changes. Some of these lifestyle changes include a healthy diet, physical activity, a healthy weight and stress management.
Fortunately, there are free workshops available to help support these changes. The High Blood Pressure Management Workshop offered by MyHealthyVt.org online is a proven, scientifically based and results-driven program developed to help participants ages 18 and older take control of managing their high blood pressure at home. The trained lifestyle coach and fellow participants will guide and support you with the basics of controlling your high blood pressure. This workshop meets weekly for 1½ hours, for eight weeks. Participants also receive a blood pressure cuff and learn how healthy lifestyle changes positively impact blood pressure.
MyHealthyVt.org workshops offer a strong sense of community and connection to other Vermonters experiencing the similar health concern.
There is more information about the High Blood Pressure Management Workshop, along with Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Management, Quit Smoking, Chronic Pain Management and Chronic Disease Management, at MyHealthyVt.org, or locally, you can reach out to the Community Health Improvement Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center, (802)-747-3768.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Joanne Lemay, Community Health Improvement, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
