If you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), everyday activities can be a challenge because the condition affects your ability to breathe properly. But by taking steps to take care of your health and manage your condition effectively, there’s no need to let COPD get in the way of living your best life.

Here are some dos and don’ts to keep in mind if you have COPD:

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.