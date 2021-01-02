Recently, Rutland Regional Medical Center was recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Magnet hospital. This is not so much an award as it is recognition that the nursing team at your community hospital is committed to continuous improvement and exceptional patient-centered care. For nursing, Magnet designation is the equivalent of a five-star rating.
Rutland Regional is one of a small and exclusive minority of hospitals worldwide to have attained Magnet status. In fact, as of December 2020, just 548 health care organizations in the world have achieved this designation.
What does this designation mean to our community? When you see the Magnet credential at a health care organization, you can, and should, expect to receive high-quality, patient-centered, nursing care. Achieving this designation is all about our patients and it tells us we are meeting the high-quality nursing standards established by the ANCC. Applying for Magnet designation is rigorous and involved. We begin by collecting data spanning four years and the application process itself takes a full year, which includes both a written application and an onsite (virtual this year) visit by the credentialing team.
One aspect of our recent redesignation was that it included five exemplars. An exemplar is an example or model of excellence. The five exemplars we received represent outstanding examples of excellence in nursing practices where we outperformed national benchmarks around the areas of nurse engagement and patient experience. As a patient, when you come to Rutland Regional, you should expect, and also receive, the best in nursing care. Our nurses are educated, highly skilled, patient-focused and 100% dedicated to giving you the best care.
We also received four additional exemplars for high performance related to nurse-sensitive indicators. Nurse-sensitive indicators are patient outcomes that are attributed to nursing care. Measurements for this could include, for example, low infection rates. Low infection rates are supported when nurses are trained in infection prevention and diligent about hand washing, sterile techniques and maintaining a clean environment.
We are proud of our nurses at Rutland Regional and equally proud of the work they do to continually improve patient care. Receiving the Magnet designation for the third time sure feels good, but it is what it represents for patient care that is most satisfying.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Amy Martone, BSN, RN, MBA, NPD-BC, Director of Nursing Excellence at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
