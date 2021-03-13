During the past year, the role of the certified athletic trainer has never been more essential to health care. In our area, as well as around the country, the certified athletic trainers’ role has evolved and adapted to the changing landscape presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, athletic trainers were providing medical coverage at sporting events, working on keeping athletes healthy and on the athletic fields. In physical therapy clinics across the country, athletic trainers were working with physically active people providing rehabilitation services allowing injured people to get back to doing the activities they enjoy. In medical offices, athletic trainers were working with doctors as physician extenders helping to make medical care efficient, providing a variety of services to patients within their treatment plans.
As the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, sporting events were canceled, and outpatient clinics were restricted to providing emergency and urgent care only. At the Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, athletic trainers served many roles. At the door of the clinic, scheduled patients were greeted by athletic trainers who screened them for symptoms of COVID-19. Behind the doors at the clinic, athletic trainers worked the phones returning patient phone calls, answering questions, coordinating at home and telehealth care with our providers, and triaging patients into emergency and urgent care status. Over telehealth, athletic trainers were able to provide a variety of home exercise programs and trained patients to do the exercises they needed in order to get back to being active.
As schools reopened and sports resumed, athletic trainers rejoined their schools. However, the athletic landscape would look quite different. The stands were largely empty with parents, grandparents and friends having to watch via video streams. In the fall, students were not allowed to train indoors. To adapt, tents, pop-up canopies and shaded areas behind press boxes would serve as outdoor athletic training rooms. Social distancing would become the norm, the number of athletes who could be worked with at one time was reduced, and a reliance on more “Make sure you do your exercises at home” increased.
Continued adjustments are being made going forward with sports into the winter season. As the pandemic numbers rose in our area, the situation of how to handle contact tracing and positive case became a reality. These situations were dealt with very seriously and cautiously. The safety of the student athletes is our primary concern. We first make sure they have had the appropriate treatment (quarantine, testing, etc.). Once the athlete is cleared, they can start the return to play process. This process involves a gradual ramp up back to activity, which is normal for any athlete who has been out of normal training. It is important after COVID-19 infections because in rare cases, the heart can be inflamed and immediate return to intense exercise could be dangerous. This process requires a great deal of patience from the athlete, their families and the coaches.
The iSPORT athletic trainers at Vermont Orthopeadic Clinic are dedicated to the health and safety of their athletes and will continue to modify the management plan as new information becomes available.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Matt Howland, ATC, Tyler White, ATC, and Dominick Maniery, ATC, athletic trainers at Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, a part of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
