Health screenings and regular checkups are an important part of overall health and wellness for everyone, not just kids. Encouraging adults, and particularly men, to get regular health checkups empowers them to take control of their health. Men in the United States die on average five years earlier than women (at age 76 compared to 81). Men also die more frequently from the top three causes of death: cancer, heart disease and injuries. The good news is a lot of the factors that contribute to men’s shorter lives are preventable.
The U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce is an independent volunteer panel of national experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine. They review research studies and make recommendations about preventing disease. These recommendations are what doctors use to screen their patients to help them lead healthy lives.
The panel recommends the following screenings for men:
— Depression screening (starting at age 12) with a questionnaire. This is especially important since suicide causes one death every 11 minutes in the U.S., with men accounting for 80%.
— Blood pressure screening (starting at age 18) with office blood-pressure measurement (blood-pressure cuff).
— Diabetes screening (age 35-70) with a blood test.
— Cholesterol screening (age 45-75) with a blood test.
— Colorectal cancer screening (age 45-75, up to 85 in some) with colonoscopy, stool testing or CT imaging.
— Lung cancer screening (age 50-80 with 20-pack years smoking history) with a low dose CT scan. Pack years are calculated by multiplying the number of packs smoked per day by the number of years you have smoked: 20-pack years are smoking one pack per day for 20 years, or two packs per day for 10 years, etc.
— Prostate cancer screening (age 55-70) with a blood test.
— Abdominal aortic aneurysm screening (age 65-75 in smokers) with an ultrasound.
The U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce also recommends discussing quitting smoking as well as healthy diet and exercise habits with your doctor. Exercise interventions have been proven to prevent falls starting at age 65. Encourage your sons, friends, partners, fathers and grandfathers to “get up and go,” whether it’s going to exercise, making a healthy meal, or scheduling their annual physicals.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Zita Fiko of Marble Valley Urology at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
