June is Men’s Health Month. There are certain health concerns that affect men such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and heart disease. Of equal importance, however, is mental health. As part of Men’s Health Month, we’d like to share some tips and suggestions to aid in men’s overall sense of well-being and mental resiliency.

— Prioritize mental well-being: Mental health includes emotional, psychological and social well-being. Mental health can impact how we feel, think and act, which can also influence how we manage stress and interact with others. Self-care is the deliberate act to take care of our mental, emotional and physical well-being. Good self-care is key to improved mood and can lower anxiety. Self-care looks different for each of us, but the goal is the same, which is to reduce emotional vulnerabilities and replenish your resources.

