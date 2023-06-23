June is Men’s Health Month. There are certain health concerns that affect men such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and heart disease. Of equal importance, however, is mental health. As part of Men’s Health Month, we’d like to share some tips and suggestions to aid in men’s overall sense of well-being and mental resiliency.
— Prioritize mental well-being: Mental health includes emotional, psychological and social well-being. Mental health can impact how we feel, think and act, which can also influence how we manage stress and interact with others. Self-care is the deliberate act to take care of our mental, emotional and physical well-being. Good self-care is key to improved mood and can lower anxiety. Self-care looks different for each of us, but the goal is the same, which is to reduce emotional vulnerabilities and replenish your resources.
— Healthy relationships: Being with the people you enjoy, such as friends and family, can contribute greatly to your sense of well-being and overall mental health. Nurture those relationships, especially with open communication. Build your network of people who help foster a sense of belonging and support. Make sure the support you have in your life is positive, healthy and effective.
— Stress management: Finding ways to manage continuous or chronic stress can greatly help alleviate the negative impacts on your mental health. Flexibility is the key to your health. While being flexible may not solve the problems around us, it certainly can help us feel more in control of how we think and what we do. Being flexible with how we get our needs met is vital in managing stress. Stress relief can come in many forms, including exercise, breathing exercises, meditation, listening to music and enjoying hobbies that help you unwind and relax.
— Stigma: Studies show men are less likely to seek out mental health treatment, but this does not mean men are not suffering from mental illness. In fact, 1 in 10 adults experiencing some form of depression and anxiety are men, but roughly half will not receive treatment. It is time to break the stigma on mental health. Mental illness is a medical condition and can be treated.
— Seek help: Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. Psychotherapy and other resources can help provide tools and skills that can help you manage your symptoms. Ask a health care provider for more information and resources today. Remember, you are not alone.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Sheila Sharrow, manager, Rutland Behavioral Health at Rutland Regional Medical Center.