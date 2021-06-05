National Cancer Survivors Day will be Sunday, June 6. National Cancer Survivors Day celebrates cancer survivors and their supporters around the world who will unite to recognize cancer survivors, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face, and celebrate life.
Cancer affects everyone. With nearly 17 million people living with and beyond cancer in the United States today and more than 43 million cancer survivors worldwide, everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by cancer.
On Sunday, June 6, people around the world will come together to recognize these cancer survivors and to raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship. This day will mark the 34th annual National Cancer Survivors Day.
National Cancer Survivors Day is an annual worldwide celebration of life that is held on the first Sunday in June. It’s a day for everyone to join in solidarity with cancer survivors around the world to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face because of their disease and most importantly, to celebrate life.
According to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, a survivor is anyone living with a history of cancer from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life. During the past few decades, we’ve made great progress when it comes to cancer survival and that is absolutely something we should celebrate.
However, life after cancer is about more than just survival. Cancer survivors want to live well and to have a good quality of life. As many survivors will tell you, the effect of cancer doesn’t end when treatment does. Cancer survivors face ongoing, often long-lasting, hardships because of their disease.
On National Cancer Survivors Day, we want to raise awareness of these challenges of cancer survivorship. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation encourages everyone, including cancer survivors, caregivers, health professionals, family members and friends to join the worldwide celebration.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Allan Eisemann, MD, medical director of the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
