Being active outdoors and connecting to nature is an established way to improve health and wellness. Time spent outdoors can help with a range of issues, from lowering blood pressure to relieving anxiety.
Come Alive Outside, a local nonprofit that connects people to nature for health, wellness and joy, is inviting residents of Rutland to be part of a free NatureRx program this summer. The NatureRx program gives participants a chance to set specific goals for outdoor activities focusing on being physically active outdoors three days a week for 20 minutes or more. Participants can choose a variety of ways to get active, like gardening, joining a community movement class, walking their dog, or playing a game outdoors. Everyone is encouraged to find the outdoor activity that works best for them. Nature lovers, and future nature lovers, all of all ages, activity levels and adventure levels are welcome to join.