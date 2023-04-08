As an occupational therapist working in acute care at Rutland Regional Medical Center, the question I get asked the most is “What is an occupational therapist?” An occupational therapist is someone who helps an individual be as independent as possible with ADLs. Now you may be asking what are ADLs? ADLs are activities of daily living which include ensuring a patient is going to go home and can safely complete tasks such as dressing, toileting, grooming, bathing and eating. Yet these are only some activities occupational therapists look at and assist with. Other areas may include hobbies that are meaningful to a person such as woodworking, painting, gardening or fishing.

Our abilities range from focusing on strengthening muscles to improving the person’s ability, or modify and adapt a person’s environment and/or the way they engage in the environment. We also help patients regain the ability to work with everyday tools such as utensils or other equipment to increase their independence.

