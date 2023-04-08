As an occupational therapist working in acute care at Rutland Regional Medical Center, the question I get asked the most is “What is an occupational therapist?” An occupational therapist is someone who helps an individual be as independent as possible with ADLs. Now you may be asking what are ADLs? ADLs are activities of daily living which include ensuring a patient is going to go home and can safely complete tasks such as dressing, toileting, grooming, bathing and eating. Yet these are only some activities occupational therapists look at and assist with. Other areas may include hobbies that are meaningful to a person such as woodworking, painting, gardening or fishing.
Our abilities range from focusing on strengthening muscles to improving the person’s ability, or modify and adapt a person’s environment and/or the way they engage in the environment. We also help patients regain the ability to work with everyday tools such as utensils or other equipment to increase their independence.
Despite the relatively small population in the Rutland region, the people we work with are coping with a broad spectrum of physical issues. At Rutland Regional, we see people who come in for elective surgeries such as hip or knee replacements, cancer, respiratory difficulties, neurological deficits like stoke or brain injuries, and individuals who struggle with mental health issues. We also have one of the few driver rehabilitation programs in Vermont. We work with patients to help them return to driving or to help make the difficult decision that they need to stop driving due to safety concerns. We strive, with each patient population we work with, to help the patient gain their highest level of independence.
As an occupational therapist, we look at the person holistically. We value building a therapeutic relationship with each of our patients focusing on their goals and their independence. Occupational therapy is a great profession and also unique in that it is where science and creativity come together.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Lauren Tursi, licensed occupational therapist at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.