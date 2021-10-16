Every October, you likely see a wealth of information about breast cancer. And that is a good thing. Awareness surrounding breast cancer is incredibly important as early detection, often through screening, can catch the disease when it is most treatable.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 12%, or a one in eight chance. The chance that a woman will die from breast cancer is about 2.6%, or a one in 38 chance.
Today, there are more than 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, including women still being treated and those who have finished treatment. A heightened awareness of the disease has unquestionably led to a greater number of women being screened for breast cancer. Breast cancer patients are experiencing better outcomes as a result of early diagnosis, state of the art treatment options, and less extensive surgery.
Signs and symptoms of breast cancer:
Every woman should know how her breasts normally look and feel, so she can recognize any changes that may occur. While knowing what to look for is important, a woman should still get her regular mammogram as this test can help detect breast cancer before a patient even has symptoms.
Signs of breast cancer may include:
— A lump in the breast or underarm
— Swelling or thickening of all or part of the breast
— Dimpling or skin irritation of breast skin
— Localized, persistent breast pain
— Redness, scaling or thickening of the breast skin
— Nipple discharge (other than breast milk)
— Any change in the size or shape of the breast
Breast cancer risk factors:
The main risk factors for breast cancer include being a woman and getting older (most breast cancers are found in women aged 55 and older). Uncontrollable factors that may increase risk include personal/family history, race, breast density and menstrual period history. In addition, having changes in certain breast cancer genes (BRCA1 and BRCA2) increases the risk of developing breast cancer.
Other risk factors are lifestyle related, including the use of birth control pills, hormone therapy after menopause, having children, drinking alcohol, being overweight or obese, and not being physically active. Having one or several risk factors does not mean a woman will develop breast cancer.
Breast cancer screening:
The American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging recommend talking to your provider about the best age to start screening for your individual risk. All women should have a risk assessment at age 30 to see if early screening is needed.
Rutland Regional Medical Center uses the most up-to-date breast imaging technology (digital mammography) in which X-ray machines are used to take pictures of thin slices of the breast from different angles and computer software is used to reconstruct an image.
To schedule a mammogram at Rutland Regional, call (802) 747-1880. Or to discuss any aspects of breast care with a breast care specialist, call the Rutland Regional Breast Care Program, (802) 747-6565.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Dr. Allan Eisemann, Medical Director of the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
