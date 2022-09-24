We have all been touched by serious illness and the need for hospital care, if not personally, we have seen its effects on our friends, family members and neighbors.
A diagnosis of a chronic or terminal illness can be overwhelming for patients and their families. At Rutland Regional Medical Center, we care for patients throughout their lifetime, from birth to end of life. We strive to make our patient’s experience a positive one, no matter the circumstances.
Rutland Regional offers Palliative Care Services that address the individual needs of patients to enhance their quality of life during any stage of treatment for a serious medical condition, be it chronic or terminal illness. At every step throughout life’s journey, our community hospital works to provide the best clinical care in an environment that is comfortable and comforting.
Our specialists work with the patient to develop a customized palliative care plan that supports treatment goals, as well as personal wishes and values.
Palliative care services typically include: Pain relief; advanced symptom management; patient and family counseling; assistance with advance care planning; support for end-of-life care; education about disease and treatment options.
Our palliative care specialists help to prevent or relieve the symptoms patients may experience because of a medical condition and the side effects of treatment while caring for their physical and emotional needs.
The three Comfort Care Suites located on the hospital’s fifth floor offer a homelike setting for patients who require hospital-level palliative or end-of-life care. The suites provide the best of both worlds for patients and their families — the comforts of home with safe, individualized care in the hospital setting.
This fall, Rutland Regional Medical Center will work to raise $275,000 to support improvements to the rooms for a refreshed and more efficient and comfortable setting where patients and their family members can be together.
The upgrades to the suites will feature warm interior finishes, with soft, soothing colors and adjustable lighting, new furniture and refreshed amenities to enhance the environment and experience of care for patients and their families. Community support will help to provide our patients and their families the comfort and care they need when it matters most.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Allan Eisemann, medical director Foley Cancer Center and director of Palliative Care Services at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
