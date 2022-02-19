Phlebotomy is the opening or puncture of a vein with a needle to withdraw blood, also called venipuncture. A phlebotomist specializes in phlebotomy, collects blood from patients, and prepares specimens for testing. Another way to obtain a blood sample from a patient is called a capillary puncture. Capillary puncture is used for smaller amounts of blood and can be taken from an infant’s heel or a patient’s finger. Phlebotomy is important because blood tests are used in many diagnoses in modern medicine.
Phlebotomy blood draws aid in diagnosing many different types of conditions or illnesses. Diabetes or prediabetes is a good example of this. Diabetes is a long-lasting health condition that affects how your body produces insulin and breaks down sugar. There are three types of diabetes, Type 1, Type 2, and gestational diabetes. Patients can also be diagnosed as prediabetic.
All pregnant women are checked for gestational diabetes by their doctor, and the phlebotomist participates in the process. Gestational diabetes is diabetes diagnosed for the first-time during pregnancy, and symptoms usually subside once the woman delivers her baby. The patient’s doctor will order a Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT), and a phlebotomist is necessary to provide the blood draws used to perform the testing. When patients present to a blood draw station for testing, they will be given a drink called Glucola. Glucola is a highly concentrated drink that contains a lot of sugar. The phlebotomist will draw a baseline blood glucose level, which will provide their doctor with an initial glucose reading before the highly concentrated Glucola is given to the patient to drink. The phlebotomist will draw the labs at specific times, usually one, two, or three hours after initial consumption of the Glucola. The glucose level reading at each one-hour increment provides the patient’s doctor with information to diagnose Gestational diabetes.
Although these may be simple blood tests, doctors can diagnose and determine the best treatment options for diabetes, amongst hundreds of other blood tests that aid in the patient’s treatment. Phlebotomists are essential members of the health care team as they play a vital role in obtaining quality specimens to produce accurate results that assist doctors in their patient’s care.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Connor McKee, Rutland Regional Medical Center phlebotomist.
