October is National Physical Therapy Month and a time to raise awareness about the benefits of physical therapy. As foliage season comes to a close, we look forward to winter hikes and snow sports. A physical therapist can help you meet future goals or get back on course.

A physical therapist is a health care professional who specializes in treatment of movement-related disorders across all ages and abilities. Therapists maximize mobility, restore movement and can increase your independence. They can manage chronic conditions, improve physical function, and help avoid prescription pain. Through hands-on care, patient education and prescribed exercise, treatment is always individualized with the goal of maximizing function.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.