The week of Oct. 6-12 is National Physician Assistant’s Week giving us the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions Physician Assistants make to our community.
Rutland Regional has PAs in many clinical departments as part of our health care delivery team. They work side-by-side with physicians, nurses and other health professionals to make sure our community has high-quality, accessible and integrated health care.
All PAs hold a master’s degree in health care and must complete a long educational process that is highly competitive. A PA must first graduate from a 4-year university/college program with most of the same course work required for medical school. They then must have 500 hours or more of health care experience to apply to PA school. PA school is a 3-year master’s degree program requiring around 2,000 hours of clinical rotations in hospitals and medical offices. Finally, they must pass a difficult certifying exam to receive a PA license.
Once hired at Rutland Regional, our PAs work closely with our physicians for well over a year to learn how to deliver the best high quality and accessible health care possible. Each of our PAs is a smart, capable, highly trained professional who has completed seven to 10 years of higher education after graduating high school.
At Rutland Regional, our PAs work in many clinical departments, including the Foley Cancer Center, the emergency department, Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, Rutland General Surgery, ENT and Audiology and the intensive care unit. Their presence allows us to increase patient access to our clinics, as well as in the operating rooms, and their hard work allows our emergency department to have shorter wait times. PAs at Rutland Regional are voting members of the medical staff and contribute to many of the hospital committees that ensure high quality care. The care PAs deliver is highly supervised by the medical staff and reviewed to be sure it is excellent, similar to the peer review process for ensuring high quality physician care.
When you need care for pain, injury or illness, you want it to be of high quality and prompt. Having highly trained, top-quality professional PAs at Rutland Regional allow us to be much more accessible to you. We are all fortunate to have PAs as members of the health care delivery team in our community, and they are highly respected and appreciated by the physician staff. Please join us in celebrating our PAs not only this week, but year-round.
This week's Health Talk was written by Melbourne D. Boynton, chief medical director, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
