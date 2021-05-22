We all have been experiencing the ongoing instability and unsettling turmoil of COVID-19 – our friends, family members and neighbors. No one is untouched.
Rutland Regional Medical Center has taken extraordinary measures to protect our patients, protect our employees, and ensure the ongoing quality care you have come to know and expect. Now, as we continue to navigate social distancing and redefine how we live our everyday lives in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, we are experiencing more than ever the overwhelming effects of mental health illness.
Often, these impacts go unspoken, as social stigmas have created a difficult environment to openly talk about mental health conditions. At Rutland Regional Medical Center, we are changing the conversation about mental illness. Our team of caring physicians, nurses, social workers, therapists and technicians are dedicated to providing high quality, compassionate care to patients seeking treatment for mental health illnesses ranging from the common diseases, such as depression or anxiety, to the rarer diseases such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.
It is with the compassionate treatment and ongoing supports at Rutland Regional that some patients return to, and flourish in, everyday life. Together, we are changing the stigma of mental illness. Together, we can help people right here in our community heal and thrive.
Last year alone, more than 650 patients received services at Rutland Regional’s Psychiatric Services Inpatient Unit (PSIU). It is important for us to continue to improve the patient and family experience by providing an environment that is safer, more comfortable, and allows us to serve a greater number of patients who need mental health treatment.
The PSIU has not been upgraded since its inception in the early-1980s. This year, Rutland Regional will work to raise $550,000 to support the redesign of the PSIU to provide the highest quality comfort and safety for our patients and loved ones.
The renovations will enable:
An increased bed capacity with single-bed rooms increasing from six to 18, allowing more flexibility to accept patients and creating a calmer and quieter environment.
Improved patient monitoring and lines of sight from the nurses’ station to enhance the safety and security of patients.
Many patients have unique needs and require long hospital stays. These renovations will better accommodate their individual needs and help reduce stress for family and loved ones. The renovated unit will function more effectively with calming features to promote comfort, healing and wellness.
As a hospital, a key component to our ability to save lives in the community is having a safe and therapeutic environment where patients who are struggling can receive care, treatment and hope. Quality inpatient psychiatric care is of utmost importance for our region. Community support will help to create a safer and more patient-centered unit for the individuals who rely on Rutland Regional for their treatment and care.
Matthew Sommons, MD, is Psychiatric Services Medical Director. Lesa Cathcart, RN, is PSIU Director of Nursing Care.
