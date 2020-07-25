According to the Vermont Department of Health, Vermont still faces about from four to six infant deaths per year due to suffocation from unsafe sleeping environments. This alarming statistic still occurs despite the many years of research and parent and community education.
Rutland Regional Medical Center is aiming to achieve a Gold Certification in Safe Sleep from the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, a program created by Cribs for Kids®. This program recognizes hospitals for following guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and for providing training programs for health care team members and caregivers.
Rutland Regional has provided safe sleep training to hospital staff, developed a policy to support evidence-based safe sleep practices, and continually provides parents with safe sleep education and modeling. They have also teamed up with the Vermont Department of Health with future plans for community outreach in which education sessions on safe sleep will be offered to several facilities who care for our community’s infants, such as Children’s Integrated Services, and Community Health employees.
By becoming certified through the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, our community hospital is demonstrating it is dedicated to the mission of making infants as safe as possible in their sleep environments, to include making sure every baby born at Rutland Regional has a safe sleep environment at home. This commitment will reduce the risk of injury and death to infants in our community.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Andrea Borchlewicz, MSN, RNC-MNN, CLC, Clinical Supervisor, Women’s & Children’s Services, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
