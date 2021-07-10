Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) is excited to announce the return of in-person Tobacco Treatment and Self-Management classes. These workshops are an initiative of Blueprint for Health and supported locally through the Community Health Team at Rutland Regional.
In-person Tobacco Treatment workshops will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The four-week workshop will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Godnick Center in Rutland. Tobacco Treatment workshops can help individuals seeking counseling and medication-based assistance quitting tobacco products. Smoking is the No. 1 most preventable cause of death in the United States. Many smokers want to quit, but don’t know where to start. Furthermore, 95% of smokers who try to quit without support are unsuccessful. Workshops through the Tobacco Treatment program at RRMC can provide you with action plans, motivation and coping techniques to make a successful quit attempt. The program can also set you up with free or reduced cost nicotine replacement gum, lozenges and patches.
In addition to the in-person Tobacco Treatment workshop, we will also offer a new Health Coaching for Hypertension class. The hypertension workshop will offer the first Rutland County session starting on Wednesday, Sept. 15. This eight-week workshop will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the community space at Templewood Court. High blood pressure is a serious chronic disease in which self-management plays a key role. This workshop will give you the tools and resources to take charge of your health and make small lifestyle changes to positively influence the management of your blood pressure. Topics such as meal planning, medication management and incorporating daily exercise will help you to improve your blood pressure and overall wellness.
We are now accepting registration for both in-person classes as well as all virtual self-management classes, including Chronic Pain, Chronic Disease, Diabetes Prevention, and Diabetes Management. To find out more information or to register, please contact the Community Health Team at 747-3768, hbrouillard@rrmc.org.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Heather Brouillard, Community Self-Management coordinator, Community Health Improvement at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.