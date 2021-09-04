Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. Sepsis may occur when there is an existing infection anywhere in your body. Without timely treatment, infections such as a urinary tract infection, pneumonia, or a skin or wound infection could lead to sepsis. Sepsis is a medical emergency.
— What are the symptoms of sepsis?
Although most infections do not result in sepsis, it is important to seek medical attention if you are experiencing TIME, an acronym used to identify sepsis symptoms:
Temperature, higher or lower than your personal normal temperature.
Infection, symptoms of infection.
Mental decline, confused, sleepy, difficult to wake up.
Extremely ill, “I feel like I might die,” severe pain or discomfort, or shortness of breath.
If you have a combination of these symptoms, see a doctor urgently and say, “I’m concerned about sepsis.”
— Who is most at risk for sepsis?
Everyone at any age is at risk for sepsis. However, the very young, older adults, and those who are immunocompromised are at the greatest risk.
— How to prevent sepsis:
Wash your hands, keep cuts or wounds clean until healed.
Get vaccinated against preventable illnesses, including COVID-19 vaccinations.
Treat all infections seriously.
Take antibiotics as prescribed.
Communicate and visit with your medical provider when an infection is not getting better or gets worse.
Know the symptoms of sepsis.
— Sepsis survivors and post sepsis syndrome:
If you have had sepsis or know someone who has, it is normal for recovery to take time. Fifty percent of people have physical and psychological side effects. One may feel more depressed or sad, have difficulty caring for themselves, have trouble sleeping, difficulty concentrating. It is very important to talk to your medical provider about these symptoms.
— The Rutland Community Collaborative (RCC) has developed a resource for people experiencing sepsis; below is the link to this resource.
References and resources for more information:
Vermont Department of Health https://www.healthvermont.gov/disease-control/sepsis
Sepsis Alliance: www.Sepsis.org
Post Sepsis Syndrome: https://www.sepsis.org/sepsis-basics/post-sepsis-syndrome/
RCC Sepsis Journal: https://bit.ly/RCCSepsis
Today’s Health Talk was provided by the Rutland Community Collaborative, a consortium of health care organizations throughout the Rutland Region.
