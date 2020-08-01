No, base tans do not protect against sunburns and skin damage. A bronze hue does not equal a healthy glow. Rather, tans and burns both signal exposure to cancer-causing UV rays.
But these misconceptions persist, and they do more than make dermatologists bang their fists in frustration. These myths might also have deadly consequences.
A new study finds a 51% increase in the rates of the dangerous skin cancer melanoma on the heads and necks of kids, teens and young adults in North America during the past two decades.
Melanoma begins when mutations develop in cells called melanocytes, which make skin’s pigment. Most diagnoses come later in life, at an average age of 65.
But that does not make younger people immune. In fact, melanoma is the most common skin cancer among children. It occurs even more often in teens ages 15 to 19.
People with fair skin, light eyes and red or blonde hair are at higher risk. The study authors point out that two other main risk factors — sun exposure and use of tanning beds — are most common among adolescents and young adults.
Only about 1 in 5 cases form on the head and neck. However, the prognosis for melanoma in these locations is worse than on other parts of the body.
Protect and detect
The best way to save your child or teen’s skin? Start sun-safety education early.
Explain during childhood that tanning exposes skin to cancer-causing UV rays. As they reach adolescence, continue to discourage it, even for one-time events such as prom, homecoming and spring break.
Remember the ABCDE method of detecting skin cancer. Signs include moles that have:
— Asymmetry.
— Borders or edges that are irregular.
— Color that is not uniform.
— Diameter of more than 6 millimeters.
— Evolved over time.
If you spot these signs on your child, talk with his or her pediatrician or a dermatologist.
This week’s Health Talk column was submitted by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.