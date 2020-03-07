The World Health Organization defines patient safety as “the absence of preventable harm to a patient during the process of health care and reduction of risk of unnecessary harm associated with health care to an acceptable minimum.” The idea of an “acceptable minimum” of harm might seem strange, but this is how we account for the general risks that come with many health-care procedures. Some risks are unavoidable, but you play an important role in your health and safety. That is why The Joint Commission, a health-care accreditation organization, wants you to speak up about your care!
Speak up —
• If you don’t understand something or if something doesn’t seem right.
• If you speak or read another language and would like an interpreter or translated materials.
• If you don’t recognize a medicine or think you’re about to get the wrong medicine.
Pay attention —
• Check identification (ID) badges worn by doctors, nurses and other staff.
• Check the ID badge of anyone who asks to take your newborn baby.
• Don’t be afraid to remind doctors and nurses to wash their hands.
Educate yourself —
• Ask doctors and nurses about their training and experience treating your condition.
• Ask for written information about your condition.
• Find out how long treatment should last, and how you should feel during treatment.
Advocates (family members and friends) can help —
• Give advice and support; but should respect your decisions about the care you want.
• Ask questions; write down important information.
• Get instructions for follow-up care; find out who to call if your condition gets worse.
Know about your new medicine —
• Find out how it will help.
• Ask for information about it, including brand and generic names, and side effects.
• Find out if it is safe to take with your other medicines and vitamins.
Use a health-care organization that —
• Has experience taking care of people with your condition.
• Is accredited, meaning it meets certain quality standards.
• Values safety and quality, and works every day to improve care.
Participate in all decisions about your care —
• Discuss each step of your care with your doctor.
• Don’t be afraid to get a second opinion.
• Share your up-to-date list of medicines and vitamins with doctors and nurses.
Patient Safety Awareness Week is March 8-14. Join your health-care team in making sure you receive the best and safest possible care by making sure to speak up!
This week’s Health Talk was written by Marjanna E. Barber-Dubois, quality and safety clinical specialist, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
