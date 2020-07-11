Prescription drug misuse is when someone takes a medication in a way it was not intended to be used. That could mean taking more than prescribed or taking someone else’s medication. Adults and kids are misusing these drugs. The most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows 12% of Vermont high school students have misused prescription pain relievers or stimulants. These drugs can be addictive and cause serious health issues.
A major prevention tactic is to provide safe medication storage and disposal. Youth surveys show that two-thirds of the teens who misused pain relievers got them from family or friends. Many said the pills came from home medicine cabinets. Often people leave current, old and/or unused prescriptions in the medicine cabinet. Leaving opiate pain relievers where youth can easily access the pills without notice can cause major problems.
If you are currently using medications prescribed to you, monitor the number of pills to make sure none are being taken. Also, you can safeguard your medications by using a locking box or cabinet. If you are cleaning out your medicine cabinet or a relative’s cabinet, make sure you dispose of any unused medications. It is important to dispose of any drugs no longer needed.
Proper removal of unused prescription drugs is highly encouraged and there are a couple ways to do it. Rutland County has several disposal sites open all year. You can find one at the Rutland and Wilcox pharmacies, as well as Rutland Regional Medical Center. Additionally, the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and the Police Departments in Brandon, Castleton and Fair Haven all have permanent drop-off locations. You can visit the website at www.healthvermont.gov to request a free medication mail-back envelope from the Vermont Department of Health.
If you are interested in learning more about Youth Prevention initiatives in Rutland County, please follow Partners for Prevention on Facebook: facebook.com/partnersforprevention or email prevention@rrmc.org.
This week’s Healthtalk was written by Jamie Bentley, MPH, Community Impact Coordinator, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.