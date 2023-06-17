Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure. High blood pressure is also called hypertension. Many people don’t even know they have it, and it has been called ‘the silent killer.’ Be sure to ask what your blood pressure reading is each time someone checks it. It is important to know and remember your blood pressure numbers. You should know your numbers as well as knowing your shoe size. A normal blood pressure is when the top number, systolic, is less than 120 mm Hg (millimeters of mercury) and when the bottom number, diastolic, is less than 80 mm Hg or 120/80.

High blood pressure increases a person’s risk of heart-related problems, including heart attack and stroke, because of the strain on the heart and arteries. There are many small steps we can take to improve our health over time and the good news is that high blood pressure can be treated and controlled. Factors that contribute to high blood pressure are salt in the diet, being overweight or obese, lack of physical activity, heavy alcohol consumption, diabetes and kidney disease, race, age, gender, smoking and family history.

