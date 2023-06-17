Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure. High blood pressure is also called hypertension. Many people don’t even know they have it, and it has been called ‘the silent killer.’ Be sure to ask what your blood pressure reading is each time someone checks it. It is important to know and remember your blood pressure numbers. You should know your numbers as well as knowing your shoe size. A normal blood pressure is when the top number, systolic, is less than 120 mm Hg (millimeters of mercury) and when the bottom number, diastolic, is less than 80 mm Hg or 120/80.
High blood pressure increases a person’s risk of heart-related problems, including heart attack and stroke, because of the strain on the heart and arteries. There are many small steps we can take to improve our health over time and the good news is that high blood pressure can be treated and controlled. Factors that contribute to high blood pressure are salt in the diet, being overweight or obese, lack of physical activity, heavy alcohol consumption, diabetes and kidney disease, race, age, gender, smoking and family history.
If you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, you can do many things in your daily life to reduce your blood pressure and prevent further problems. To assist in controlling high blood pressure, reduce sodium intake, add physical activity, manage stress and cessation of tobacco products.
If you need support, there is plenty readily available to you in Vermont. Visit MyHealthyVT.org to learn more about the free, evidenced-based, self-management high blood pressure workshop. The workshop helps get people started and provides the support they need to keep going. The workshop takes place each week for eight weeks and each class is 1½ hours. Participants learn how to make practical lifestyle changes with the support of a trained facilitator and a small group of other people looking to make a change, too. People who complete the workshops say they see big improvements, like eating better, feeling less depressed, and having a better relationship with their doctors. Rutland Regional Medical Center is currently hosting an online workshop starting Mondays, July 17 through Aug. 28, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Visit myhealthyvt.org or call me, Joanne Lemay, community health improvement coordinator, at 802-747-3768 with any questions and/or to register.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Joanne Lemay, community health improvement coordinator at Rutland Regional Medical Center.