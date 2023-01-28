Your thyroid may be small, but it’s a workhorse when it comes to keeping you healthy. The butterfly-shaped gland in your lower neck produces hormones that affect your entire body. When your thyroid produces too much or not enough hormones, everything from your weight to your energy level may be affected.

Twenty million Americans have thyroid problems, according to the American Thyroid Association, and most are women. The association estimates women are 5 to 8 times more likely to have thyroid disorders than men. Two of the most common thyroid issues are having a thyroid that doesn’t make enough hormones (hypothyroidism) or one that produces too much (hyperthyroidism). About 1 in 20 Americans aged 12 and over have hypothyroidism and about 1 in 100 have hyperthyroidism.

