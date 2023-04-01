In 1895, a physicist unexpectedly caused a screen in his lab to glow — and changed the world forever. What caused the glow was unknown and earned the name “X” or “mystery-rays.” We would come to learn X-rays are electromagnetic waves emitted from the electron “shell” of an atom, and they became the foundation of modern medicine.
An American doctor used X-rays to treat breast cancer in 1896. In World War I, Marie Curie invented and operated mobile “X-ray units,” helping soldiers in the battlefield in France. Though our relationship with the atom is not always positive, its use in medicine has aided billions of people.
The 20th century saw a technological revolution. Before the digital age, geography determined one’s access to medicine. Cutting-edge treatments and equipment were limited to urban, academic, medical centers. Rural hospitals couldn’t afford state-of-the-art machines or the staff to run them.
This began to change in 1996 with the publication of national cancer guidelines. The explosion of technology, coupled with efforts to standardize care, transformed medicine, especially in the field of radiation oncology.
In the early 2000s, intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) became widely adopted. Powerful software algorithms “painted” radiation doses with millimeter precision. A decade later, an improved algorithm led to the development of VMAT, or arc therapy, which maintained accuracy while increasing speed.
However, this astonishing level of accuracy was only effective when patients were positioned correctly. Therefore, new versions of image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) were developed. Like battleships and radar, physicians could visualize tumor “targets” before, during, and after treatment.
These breakthroughs became standard. What once was impossible became common. We moved into the era of “radiosurgery,” with therapy treatment completed in days instead of months.
Advancements in radiotherapy have improved outcomes and saved lives. But taking advantage of new treatments doesn’t happen by accident. Routine medical care, such as cancer screenings, can catch problems early. Unfortunately, “routine medical care” has become challenging, and taking an active role in your own health is more important than ever.
When it comes to cancer, early detection is key. So take care of yourself, schedule the appointment you know you’ve been avoiding, and let’s improve your health and the overall health of Vermonters.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Jason Beckta, medical director of radiation and oncology, Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
