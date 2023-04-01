In 1895, a physicist unexpectedly caused a screen in his lab to glow — and changed the world forever. What caused the glow was unknown and earned the name “X” or “mystery-rays.” We would come to learn X-rays are electromagnetic waves emitted from the electron “shell” of an atom, and they became the foundation of modern medicine.

An American doctor used X-rays to treat breast cancer in 1896. In World War I, Marie Curie invented and operated mobile “X-ray units,” helping soldiers in the battlefield in France. Though our relationship with the atom is not always positive, its use in medicine has aided billions of people.

