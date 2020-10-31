Diseases that chip away at the ability to think, like Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia, cause people to lose the ability to decide what they do and don’t want done long before the end of life is near. Unfortunately, most advance directive forms do not clearly address the kinds of decisions that have to be made when a person’s mind, personality and then body, slowly break down.
What would you want for yourself if you were not able to be “the real you” anymore? What directions would you want your family to follow if they had to see your mind go while your body continues?
Many people think advance directives are just standardized forms, but in Vermont, a document can be as unique as you are. We all have different beliefs, perspectives or concerns that may not fit the usual mold. If this describes you, did you know that you can write in comments, add pages, or even write up your own document on a note pad? No attorney or notary is needed. As long as what you write is witnessed properly (two witnesses who are unrelated and not your agent), it is a legal document.
If you’re not feeling creative, there are specialty documents that can be added to a standard form to give more information on issues that are important. One option is something known as the dementia directive. This document gives people the opportunity to describe care they would want at different stages of dementia. For example, a person might still want all efforts made to prolong life in the early stages when they can still recognize loved ones and enjoy life. But they may not want extraordinary measures when the dementia prevents them from knowing family or where they are. There are several versions of the dementia directive available online for free. A common version can be found at www.dementia-directive.org.
There are also ready-made forms for other situations. There are documents that address specific wishes about religious or spiritual beliefs, such as blood products for Jehovah’s Witnesses and guidance on instructions from the Catholic Church regarding artificial nutrition and hydration. And more recently, new documents have been developed for people who might want to be treated differently if the diagnosis is COVID-19. (compassionandchoices.org/wp-content/uploads/COVID-19-Addendum.pdf)
One of the most important things to know about any type of advance directive is the document is intended to be used ONLY when you are no longer able to speak for yourself. If you are capable of making your own decisions, whatever you say, goes — even if it is different than what you put on paper. When you can’t do this anymore, your directives are a gift and a guide to your family and care team that allows them to help you live and die on your own terms.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Eva Zivitz, MSN, RN, CHPN, Palliative Care program coordinator at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
