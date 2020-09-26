Rutland Regional Medical Center is pleased to host the first-ever virtual Vermont Great 2.4.6.8K Run & Walk, from sunup on Friday, Oct. 2, to sundown Sunday, Oct. 4. This year, participants can pick their distance, their route and complete their run or walk anytime during this three-day event. Registration is a donation of $25 per person in support of the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
In its fourth year, this annual event is designed for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, with distances including 2, 4, 6 and 8K. The 8K is ideal for those participants who prefer a longer route, while those who are new to physical activity, may find the 2K more appealing. Runners and walkers can participate individually, or as part of a group with safe social distancing, running or walking the distance that best fits their interests and abilities.
The hospital was pleased to partner with Come Alive Outside once again this year to enable participants of the 100 Miles, 100 Days Summer Walking Challenge, to walk their last mile in support of the Foley Cancer Center, as part of the virtual Vermont Great 2.4.6.8K.
This year’s Vermont Great 2.4.6.8K Run & Walk is aimed at helping to unite us and keep us focused on our health and wellness during these uncertain times. We hope you will join us, and do your miles your way, all in support of the Foley Cancer Center. Help us make a difference one step at a time.
Go to donate.rrmc.org/VTgreat20 for more information about the event, visit www.rrmc.org, or to register.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Traci Moore, development and community relations senior director, 747-3634.
