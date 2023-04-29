When asked if their time made a difference at Rutland Regional Medical Center, the volunteers all said resoundingly, “Of course!” They feel they help to ease the workload of most staff by performing specific nonclinical tasks. Some of these tasks include discharging patients, running errands, entering data, answering call bells, cuddling babies, driving patients to appointments, visiting patients and staff with their therapy dogs, and resupplying materials.
Our volunteers agree that, by supporting staff in doing many tasks, staff can spend more time on intensive patient-care duties. Our volunteers recognize that their time is vital in today’s health care climate, where hospitals are feeling the pressure to maintain high-quality care at low costs against the challenges of workforce recruitment and retention. But they also recognized that their contributions are not just good for the hospital, but good for themselves as well.
Volunteers develop wonderful friendships with staff, other volunteers and even patients. They have been offered leadership opportunities and acquire new skills, all while making a difference. One volunteer summed up how he feels when he completes his biweekly shift, “I volunteer for the smile, the handshake and the thank-you I receive. It’s very rewarding.”
Volunteers have been present in health care settings for centuries, and Rutland Regional is proud of its 150 active volunteers. Volunteers have been involved with the hospital since its beginning in 1896, and today they serve in 19 areas of the hospital. Their collective contribution is invaluable to the hospital and staff and patients alike, who enjoy engaging with them. Simply put, volunteers make a difference.
It’s been said that, when you give back to your community, the world is a better place. Whether you volunteer with an organized program or help a neighbor in need or change a tire on a stranger’s car, volunteering is what makes our society great. Volunteering is about how you make a difference in people’s lives every day. We recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges. Volunteers aid in building stronger communities and are a force unto themselves with the power to transform the world. April is Global Volunteer Month and a great time to recognize the volunteers you know for their unconditional gift of time and talent and, perhaps, even a time to consider becoming a volunteer yourself.
For more information about volunteering at Rutland Regional Medical Center, please call 802-747-3857.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Debbie Schoch, director of Rutland Regional Medical Center Volunteer Services.
