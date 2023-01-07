Happy New Year. According to Statista’s annual poll of America’s top New Year’s resolutions for 2023, 40% of Americans set weight loss as a New Year’s resolution, 50% want to eat healthier and 52% want to exercise more. These are good intentions but the individual changes one needs to make are not always easy.

The good news is, you do not have to bite off more than you can chew when trying to achieve your health goals. Instead, set small, achievable, short-term goals or as the old saying goes: “What’s the best way to eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” What is the best way to lose weight? Make gradual changes to take in fewer calories than you burn off.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.