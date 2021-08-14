You’ve probably heard the word “wellness” a lot recently, but what does it really mean? Wellness is the term used when trying to describe the quality of our health. In simple words, wellness is about doing things for ourselves that allow us to feel good. There are three areas of wellness that are important and require regular attention to support you in feeling healthy, comfortable and happy.
1. Physical wellness
Physical wellness involves activities such as exercise, healthy eating habits, taking care of your body and attending to your health needs. You’ve probably been told you need to eat better or get your stress under control, but how? Making sure you are getting the best sleep and maintaining the best diet can be hard on a good day and even harder during difficult times. Sometimes trying to make changes all at once can be overwhelming and may lead to frustration and giving up. Consider starting with one task at a time and slowly building in more as you become more comfortable balancing all the changes. Try to identify what to work on or what you need to change. Having a realistic plan and giving yourself permission and/or the option to be flexible can help you stay on track with your goals.
Start with something you can commit to doing regularly and won’t be so intense that you lose interest. For example, could you develop a schedule to regulate your sleep-wake times? Can you go for a daily 10-minute walk? Do you need to follow up with a medical provider for a physical? While we might not be able to eliminate all of our stressors, we can do quite a bit to reduce the impacts when we are taking good care of ourselves. Remember, flexibility is key to your health.
2. Emotional wellness
Emotional wellness relates to how you feel and how well you are managing your feelings. Our emotions have a functional purpose that are often warning signs to let us know we need to pay attention to how we are feeling. When we feel good about ourselves, our choices and behaviors can be healthier. The need to address mental health has become more accepted in the past year as people have become more comfortable talking openly about their struggles with depression or anxiety. No one is exempt from feeling pressure, stress, fear, depression or anxiety. We all have internal and external demands that can feel out of control or be difficult to manage.
Paying attention to your needs and expressing your emotions in healthy productive ways promotes not only healthy emotion regulation but promotes a healthy self as well. Engaging in activities daily to promote positive emotions and thoughts can have a positive impact on your overall well-being. Adding something new to an already packed schedule can be overwhelming. Try starting with taking 10 minutes or more to fully participate in something you enjoy. Try doing an activity once a day that leaves you feeling confident and competent. Paying attention to your needs and feelings is essential. How you deal with your emotions is key for emotional wellness.
3. Social wellness
Social wellness means having a strong support system, like family and friends, that supports your physical and emotional well-being. Make sure the supports you have in your life are positive, healthy and effective. Healthy relationships are important and require work to make sure they stay healthy. Try not to let tensions build up as they can lead to negative interactions that can create more problems. In addition to a strong support system, sometimes we need to seek out professional resources to reinforce healthy coping and reduce negative impacts to your health. Professional resources can help educate you on appropriate ways to manage your overall health.
When all three areas of physical, emotional and social wellness are balanced, we generally feel better about ourselves and others. It takes time to feel these three are aligned but by making small, achievable goals and building off them, you can start to create your wellness. There are many ways we can improve our own wellness. Finding what works for you is in your control and something you can start as soon as you are ready. If you need professional resources, consider speaking with your primary care provider or seeking out a mental health professional.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Sheila Sharrow, manager of Rutland Regional Behavioral Health, a department of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.