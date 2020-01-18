Most of us have parts of our lives we may like to change. This may bring about negative feelings at times, but it’s normal. It’s part of our process of creating happy and healthy lives for ourselves. You may want to become better at managing money, or you may aspire to take real steps to improve your overall health and wellness.
Whether you are looking to make a small change or completely turn your life around, motivational interviewing (MI) may help set you on the right path, even when other counseling techniques have failed.
Motivational Interviewing (MI) is a person-centered style of counseling designed to help those struggling to find the motivation to make important changes in their lives. It helps strengthen the motivation to change behaviors, especially the ones preventing them from making healthier choices. MI is important for developing personal skills toward a complete state of physical, mental and emotional health and well-being.
MI has proven to be particularly useful for substance-abuse disorders. Often people with addictive tendencies have a difficult time connecting in-the-moment decision making, such as getting high or having a drink, with long-term penalties, such as poor long-term health. MI helps people see these conflicting goals and actions and helps them create a self-directed plan for change. Other challenges that MI has been shown to be particularly helpful with include weight loss, using tobacco and gambling.
MI focuses on helping people think about and recognize harmful behaviors, while working to resolve any doubt for change. It is used to strengthen personal motivation and commitment to a specific goal by exploring the person’s own reasons for change. The most important part of MI is acceptance and compassion for oneself.
Although some people can make changes on their own, others require more formal support. MI uses techniques, such as open-ended questions, reflective listening and empathy to support a person’s belief in their ability to change behaviors.
If you are interested in learning how to use motivational interviewing, a free training is available on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rutland Recreation Community Center at the College of St. Joseph. This is open to the public including but not limited to, health-care providers, addiction counselors, social workers, educators, school nurses and college students.
For more information and to register, contact Rebecca Smith at 776-5515 or rksmith@rrmc.org.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Rebecca Smith, Regional Prevention Partnership coordinator, Community Health Improvement, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
