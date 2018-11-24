It’s a well-known fact that the nursing profession currently suffers from a significant and growing worldwide shortage. Hospitals, including Rutland Regional Medical Center, are putting forth extra effort to ensure they are impacted as little as possible. They have implemented a number of incentives, programs and supports that have helped to grow their workforce, increase employee engagement and reduce turnover.
According to Betsy Hassan, director of nursing excellence, training and education at Rutland Regional, two brand-new programs, Nurse and LNA Residency, have rolled out this year.
“Our Nurse Residency Program targets new graduate nurses. In addition to their 12-week orientation, they are also part of a year-long mentoring and professional development program that involves attending monthly seminars,” said Hassan. “They are cohorted within their graduate groups to build relationships, discuss their clinical experiences, and give them a space to feel comfortable as they transition from a student nurse to a graduate nurse. This program is used nationwide but Rutland Regional and UVM are the only Vermont hospitals using it at this time.”
Rutland Regional has implemented a new orientation program called Tiered Orientation Program (TOPS), where one nurse who acts as the preceptor and her new hire are given a full assignment. Both are responsible for the patients initially, but eventually the new hire’s duties are increased so eventually they can take on the full patient load. Skilled lab time, professional development and soft-skills building are also integrated into TOPS.
For the more experienced nurses who come on board, Hassan explained, their strategy is slightly different.
“Usually their training is shortened because of their experience,” said Hassan. “We try to socialize them onto the units as quickly as possible so they feel part of the team. They are supported by their preceptor, clinical educator and unit leadership to successfully complete the Tiered Orientation Program on an individualized timeframe.”
As a Magnet®-recognized hospital, nurses at Rutland Regional have a voice in their organization and are empowered to make changes in their process. There is a Nursing Shared Governance Council that reviews policy and professional development opportunities to ensure all of their nurses are practicing at the top of their license.
Hassan went on to explain that Rutland Regional pays for a nurse’s continuing education, specialty certifications and provides an excellent tuition reimbursement program. They are one of the few hospitals in Vermont that offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for nurses.
Like the Nurse Residency Program, Rutland Regional has implemented an LNA Residency Program for its Licensed Nursing Assistants.
“We recognized this was a group of staff that we desperately need,” stated Hassan. “They are a very important part of patient care. So we developed a curriculum similar to our Nurse Residency Program, where we incorporate professional growth, team building and communication skills. We want the LNAs to feel supported as they come into practice.”
Many of these efforts have resulted in positive hiring outcomes, according to Hassan. “Since January 2018 we have hired 52 new nurses and doubled the number of newly graduated nurses. In the next five years there will be a number of retirements, so we are planning for that as well.”
Hassan reflected that when talking to students or more experienced nurses, she always says that “Rutland Regional is one of the best places I’ve ever worked. Our nurses are engaged, supported in their practice and an integral dynamic in providing patient care for our hospital and the community.”
For more information on nursing careers at Rutland Regional Medical Center, contact nurse recruiter Molly Perry in the Human Resources Department at mlperry@rrmc.org or Betsy Hassan, director of nursing excellence, training and education at ehhassan@rrmc.org. Also visit www.rrmccareers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.