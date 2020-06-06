The 2020 Census officially began on March 12. With the COVID-19 pandemic occurring during the past two months, the Census timeline has been pushed out to restarting on June 1 and will continue into the fall. The Census happens every 10 years and is a requirement in the U.S. Constitution. Your participation in the Census count is a great opportunity to help your local community. Each year, the federal government distributes about $675 billion to communities across the country for schools, hospitals, roads and other important programs and services. When you are counted in the Census, funds then come to programs in Rutland County to help us have safe, healthy and well-maintained schools, roads, health care and other services in our communities.
The Census attempts to count every person living in our community and across the nation, just once, and in the right place. The questions involved with completing the Census are simple: name, sex, age and date of birth, race, where you live as of April 1.
If you reside in a home with more than one person, the Census asks about your relationships with each person. If you have young children in your home, please remember to include them in the count, too. This helps in funding for services for families, elder care and other additional assistance.
All your answers for the Census are secure, and the information is protected by law. The Census cannot share any personal information with any group or individual, period. The Census Bureau uses the information collected to help with fair representation in Vermont’s Legislature. Our seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is also affected by the count from our state.
In 2020, the Census will be easier than ever to complete. There are several ways to be counted: online, phone, mail, in person.
2020 is the first year you can complete the Census online. You will also be able to use paper forms or complete the survey by phone if you prefer June 1-Oct. 31. If you have not responded online, by phone, or by mail, someone will come to your home between Aug. 11-Oct. 31 to help you and your family be counted.
The Census is important for you, your family and our larger community. Remember, you are important, and you count! Visit www.census.gov for more information.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Kirk Postlewaite, Population Health director, Community Health Improvement, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
