With February ending, it’s time to switch gears from American Heart Month to National Nutrition Month. This annual campaign, sponsored by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, draws attention to the importance of healthy eating and lifestyles. This year’s theme, “Eat Right, Bite by Bite,” is about setting simple goals. Small changes to your cooking and eating habits can have positive effects on your health.
Eating healthy can be easy, tasty and affordable. The good news is, eating right doesn’t require you to give up all the foods you love. Every little bit (or bite) of nutritious food is a step in the right direction. Getting started is easy.
Eat more fruits and vegetables. Fresh, frozen or canned; add a serving to each meal. If you choose canned or frozen varieties, look for ones with no added sodium (salt) or sugars. If you already eat fruits and vegetables at most meals, your next step is to eat more. How much is “more?” Aim for half your plate filled with fruits and vegetables.
Drink more water. Plain, flavored or bubbly; staying hydrated is important, especially if you are active or older. If you prefer soda or other sweetened beverages, try swapping out one of those sodas for water each day. While diet sodas contain no calories, studies continue to suggest that they are linked to poor health outcomes.
Plan healthy snacks. Choose a combination of whole foods for snacks to give you more lasting energy. Try a small banana with peanut butter, cheese and crackers, carrots and hummus, cereal with milk.
Get to know food labels. If it’s been awhile since you’ve looked at a Nutrition Facts label, there are some changes worth your attention. Added sugars are now included, as a subset of the total sugars in food. Calories per serving are now printed in large, bold letters, with more realistic serving sizes.
Try a new recipe. Preparing foods at home is often healthier and less expensive than eating out or buying processed “heat and serve” meals. The internet is your friend when looking for new recipes. Simple, family-friendly meal ideas can be found at foodhero.org and chopchopfamily.org.
Enact family mealtime. Plan to eat as a family at least a few times a week. Turn off the television and put aside phones and other electronic devices. Eating as a family leads to healthier eating and improves children’s learning and well-being. A 2017 survey of Rutland County high school students showed that teens who regularly ate family meals participated in fewer risky behaviors and had significantly lower substance use.
Kick-start your healthy-eating resolutions this month by committing to one small change each week. Small changes over time are more likely to lead to lasting healthy habits for a lifetime.
You can pick up more healthy-eating tips at PegTV.com watching the March edition of What’s Cooking Rutland. Donna Hunt, RDN, joins me to talk about reading labels while preparing homemade enchiladas and fresh salsa.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Bethany Yon, chronic disease prevention specialist at the Vermont Department of Health.
